FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Summoning Bell

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A bell for summoning your retainer. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
2
Item Icon
Wildfowl Feather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle
Having Bad Luck With FFXIV Housing? Buy an Apartment Instead
Mike Williams
In FFXIV, Undercutting the Market Board by More Than a Gil Hurts Everyone
Dillon Skiffington