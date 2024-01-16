Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Summoning Bell
Furnishing - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A bell for summoning your retainer. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
428 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wolfram Ingot
2
Ancient Lumber
2
Wildfowl Feather
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium
,
Jessica Scharnagle
Having Bad Luck With FFXIV Housing? Buy an Apartment Instead
Mike Williams
In FFXIV, Undercutting the Market Board by More Than a Gil Hurts Everyone
Dillon Skiffington