Item Icon

Straight Stepping Stumps

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Several thinly cut cross sections of a massive tree trunk arranged to form a straight path.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
1
Item Icon
Petrified Log
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

