Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Straight Stepping Stumps
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Several thinly cut cross sections of a massive tree trunk arranged to form a straight path.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
1
Petrified Log
1
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endsinger Extreme Trial Guide: Endsinger's Aria (Patch 6.1)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Dirty Rotten Azulmagia Guide - Blue Mage Boss Fight Acts & Tips
Nerium