FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Stonegold Syrinxi
Sage's Arm - Item Level 395
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
83
Physical Damage
77.47
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 72
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
40878 gil
Sells for
638 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+131
Vitality
+127
Critical Hit
+129
Determination
+90
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 62
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
395
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Hematite
6
Deepgold Ingot
6
Stonegold Ingot
6
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
