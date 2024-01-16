Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Stonegold Syrinxi

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

83

77.47

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Hematite
6
Item Icon
Deepgold Ingot
6
Item Icon
Stonegold Ingot
6
Item Icon
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
6
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Fortnite Patch 10.0 Patch Notes - BRUTE, Missions, Rift Zones
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite 9.30 Patch Notes - Prop Hunt, Chug Splash, New Islands
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite 9.40 Patch Notes - Kevin's Floating Island, Ball Spawner, Tactical Shotgun
Dillon Skiffington