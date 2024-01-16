Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Starlens Wand
Other - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A wand capable of channeling magic into the starlens.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Starlens Wand Material
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Starlens Wand Material
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Starlens Wand Material
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
