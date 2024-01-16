Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Star Spinel Ring of Casting
Ring - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
244 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+40
Spell Speed
+42
Intelligence
+43
Determination
+30
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Star Spinel
4
Durium Nugget
4
Koppranickel Nugget
4
Grade 1 Reisui of Intelligence
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
780
Max Quality
3060
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
Related Posts
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Patch Notes - Hextech, Overtime, Beta Pass #2
Dillon Skiffington