Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Star Spinel Ring of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Spinel
4
Item Icon
Durium Nugget
4
Item Icon
Koppranickel Nugget
4
Item Icon
Grade 1 Reisui of Intelligence
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Patch Notes - Hextech, Overtime, Beta Pass #2
Dillon Skiffington