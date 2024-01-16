Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Star of the Fiend

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

67.2

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Fiend Sap
3
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

