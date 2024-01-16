Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Spruce Round Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

103

103

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Rivets
1
Item Icon
Treated Spruce Lumber
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

