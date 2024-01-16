Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Spruce Round Shield
Shield - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
103
Block Strength
103
Block Rate
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
50 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+6
Piety
+7
Vitality
+7
Spell Speed
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Darksteel Nugget
1
Darksteel Rivets
1
Treated Spruce Lumber
1
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
