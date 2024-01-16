Games
Spicy Tomato Relish
Ingredient - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A zesty Near Eastern relish made by stewing tomatoes with select spices and seasoning.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Cinnamon
11
Table Salt
11
Dark Vinegar
11
Dzemael Tomato
11
Crystals
Fire Shard
11
Water Shard
10
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
