Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Spicy Tomato Relish

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A zesty Near Eastern relish made by stewing tomatoes with select spices and seasoning.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Cinnamon
11
Item Icon
Table Salt
11
Item Icon
Dark Vinegar
11
Item Icon
Dzemael Tomato
11
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
11
Item Icon
Water Shard
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
The Star of FFXIV 6.3 is This Filipino Steamed Bun and Animation
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Zot
Michael Higham