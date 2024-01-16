Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dark Vinegar
Ingredient - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A high-quality distilled vinegar made from select lowland grapes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Noble Grapes
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
31
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
53
Max Quality
720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Related Posts
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Has New Mounts and Minions, Like a Nier Pod and Nero Toy Car
Mike Williams
The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Dark Knight Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster