FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Table Salt
Ingredient - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Finely ground salt used not only for flavoring foods, but for pickling and preserving as well.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Rock Salt
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
1
Total Crafted
6
Durability
40
Difficulty
9
Max Quality
80
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
