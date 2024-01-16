Destiny 2
Table Salt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Finely ground salt used not only for flavoring foods, but for pickling and preserving as well.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Rock Salt
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

