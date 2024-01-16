Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

South Seas Couch

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An L-shaped couch designed in the south seas style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Vanya Silk
1
Item Icon
Silk Thread
1
Item Icon
Apkallu Down
1
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

