Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sofa Cushions

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Does one truly require a sofa if he has this many pillows?

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Floss Silk
5
Item Icon
Sylphic Silk
5
Item Icon
Rainbow Cloth
5
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
How to Get the Apocryphal Bahamut Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster