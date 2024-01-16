Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sofa Cushions
Tabletop - Item Level 148
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Does one truly require a sofa if he has this many pillows?
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
148
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Floss Silk
5
Sylphic Silk
5
Rainbow Cloth
5
Chimerical Felt
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
540
Max Quality
1315
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
Shikhu
,
Ian Taylor
How to Get the Apocryphal Bahamut Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster