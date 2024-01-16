Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Smaragdine Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

85

97.47

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Emerald Plating
2
Item Icon
Prismatic Ingot
2
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
2
Item Icon
Pliable Glass Fiber
2
Item Icon
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

