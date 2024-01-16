Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Skybuilders' Crosscut Saw
Miscellany - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
It is not only double-edged blades that cut both ways.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Pine Lumber
2
Skybuilders' Durium Sand
2
Skybuilders' Molybdenum Ore
2
Skybuilders' Nightsteel Ore
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
9900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
