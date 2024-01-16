Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Skybuilders' Crosscut Saw

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

It is not only double-edged blades that cut both ways.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Pine Lumber
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Durium Sand
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Molybdenum Ore
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Nightsteel Ore
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

