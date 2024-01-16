Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sky Rat Hook of Scouting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

135

135

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
3
Item Icon
Cloud Mythril Ingot
3
Item Icon
Peteinosaur Leather
3
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Nugget
3
Item Icon
Grade 2 Dexterity Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

