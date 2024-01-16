Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
High Mythrite Nugget
Metal - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure lumythrite.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Lumythrite Sand
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
810
Blacksmith
Materials
Lumythrite Sand
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
810
