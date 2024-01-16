Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sky Rat Breeches of Aiming

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

181

181

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Peteinosaur Leather
3
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Nugget
3
Item Icon
Griffin Leather Strap
3
Item Icon
Stormcloud Cotton Cloth
3
Item Icon
Grade 2 Dexterity Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

