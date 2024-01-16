Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Stormcloud Cotton Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed stormcloud cotton cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Stormcloud Cotton Boll
3
Whitefrost Cotton Boll
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
