Item DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Stormcloud Cotton Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of undyed stormcloud cotton cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Stormcloud Cotton Boll
3
Item Icon
Whitefrost Cotton Boll
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

