[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Sky Pirate's Beret of Aiming
Head - Item Level 185
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
116
Magic Defense
116
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
218 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+38
Dexterity
+39
Critical Hit
+43
Direct Hit Rate
+31
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
185
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Chimerical Felt
2
Hardsilver Nugget
2
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Grade 1 Dexterity Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
