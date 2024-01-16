Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Simple Sink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small and practical washbasin.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Ironwood Log
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Missive Quest Guide - All Ruinous Effigy Exotic Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Genshin Impact Battle Pass Guide - Rewards, Unlock, Quests, Bounties
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Gunbreaker Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster