FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Silvergrace Earrings of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Oil
2
Item Icon
Hawk's Eye Sand
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

