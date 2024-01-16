Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Silvergrace Codex
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
78
Physical Damage
81.12
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+117
Vitality
+107
Spell Speed
+116
Critical Hit
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Imperial Jade
2
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Mind
2
Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
