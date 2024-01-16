Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Imperial Jade

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Also known as “true jade,” this milky green stone is coveted by the Far Eastern elite.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Stiperstone
1
Item Icon
Raw Imperial Jade
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster
PVP, Crucible, weapons, Destiny 2
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington,Whitney Meers
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams