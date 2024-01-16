Games
Imperial Jade
Stone - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Also known as “true jade,” this milky green stone is coveted by the Far Eastern elite.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5712 gil
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Stiperstone
1
Raw Imperial Jade
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
490
Max Quality
2736
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
