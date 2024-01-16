Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Shower Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A simple indoor shower, perfect for cleansing the body and spirit after a long day of adventure.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
2
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

