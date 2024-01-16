Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Shower Stand
Furnishing - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A simple indoor shower, perfect for cleansing the body and spirit after a long day of adventure.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
2
Wolfram Ingot
2
Rosewood Lumber
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
