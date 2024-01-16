Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sharlayan Sink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large washbasin of the sort popular in the Northern Empty.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
32
Item Icon
Dish Rack
32
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
32
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

