Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sharlayan Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Elegant marbled flooring capable of transforming any estate into a bastion of enlightenment.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
1
Cut Stone
1
Rose Gold Ingot
1
Aqueous Whetstone
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
The Star of FFXIV 6.3 is This Filipino Steamed Bun and Animation
Michael Higham
All New Items Added in FFXIV Patch 6.25 - Manderville Weapons, Noir Outfit, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham