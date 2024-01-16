Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sharlayan Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Elegant marbled flooring capable of transforming any estate into a bastion of enlightenment.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Cut Stone
1
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
1
Item Icon
Aqueous Whetstone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

