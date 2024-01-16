Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Armor
Item Icon

Serge Turban of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

164

82

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Carnelian
5
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Steppe Serge
5
Item Icon
Worsted Yarn
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

