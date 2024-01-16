Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Serge Sarouel of Gathering
Legs - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
220
Magic Defense
110
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
33976 gil
Sells for
510 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+30
Gathering
+83
Perception
+41
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Durium Ingot
5
Steppe Serge
5
Worsted Yarn
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
