FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Scintillant Planisphere

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

69

73.6

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iolite
3
Item Icon
Demicrystal
3
Item Icon
Heavy Metal Ingot
3
Item Icon
Scintillant Ingot
3
Item Icon
Enchanted Platinum Ink
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

