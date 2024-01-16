Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
School Supplies
Miscellany - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This thoughtful assortment contains myriad school essentials.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
School Supply Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
4960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
