FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
School Supply Components
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An assortment of components suitable for crafting school supplies for children in need.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1600 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
