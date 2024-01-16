Games
Scarlet Moko Robe of the White Griffin
Body - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
537
Magic Defense
307
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+191
Piety
+184
Vitality
+178
Critical Hit
+129
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Linen
8
Blue Zircon
8
Saiga Leather
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Grade 5 Mind Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
