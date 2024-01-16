Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Savage Arc of Triumph

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A memorial gate made using the fell blade of Phlegethon. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Tourmaline
1
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
1
Item Icon
Dimension Blade Fragment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
Dota Underlands Heroes Cheat Sheet - Hero Tier List & Abilities
Dillon Skiffington
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham