FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Savage Arc of Triumph
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A memorial gate made using the fell blade of Phlegethon. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Tourmaline
1
Electrum Ingot
1
Darksteel Ingot
1
Dimension Blade Fragment
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
