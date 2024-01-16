Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dimension Blade Fragment
Part - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A fragment of the Dimension Blade, Phlegethon's fell scimitar.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
