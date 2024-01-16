Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Saigaskin Shoes of Crafting
Feet - Item Level 520
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
355
Magic Defense
177
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
26222 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Control
+252
Craftsmanship
+44
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
520
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Snow Linen
7
Saiga Leather
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3000
Max Quality
6700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
