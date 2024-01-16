Games
Rye Flour
Ingredient - Item Level 2
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Coarsely milled rye.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
2 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Rye
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
4
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
10
Max Quality
104
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
