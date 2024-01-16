Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rustic Log Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A plain table hewn from a single log.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
8
Item Icon
Mossy Log
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Item Icon
Chloroschist Whetstone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

