FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Rustic Log Bench
Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A modest bench hewn from a single log.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
8
Mossy Log
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Chloroschist Whetstone
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
