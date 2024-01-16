Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Emery

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Powderized garnet used in the polishing of gemstones.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Get All of the Gwiber Mounts in FFXIV
Emily Berry
FFXIV Housing Lottery Halts After Bugged Results, Devs are Investigating
Andrea Shearon
Everything Revealed About FFXIV Dawntrail’s Story So Far
Michael Hassall