FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Round Stage
Table - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
All the world is a stage. Now your room can be even more so.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
5
Darksteel Ingot
5
Treated Spruce Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
