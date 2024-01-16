Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database

Round Stage
Round Stage

Details
Item Details

Details

All the world is a stage. Now your room can be even more so.

Carpenter

Materials
Varnish
5
Darksteel Ingot
5
Treated Spruce Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
