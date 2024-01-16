Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera Placard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A handsome placard designed to complement riviera residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
1
Item Icon
Iron Plate
1
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

