Riviera Picket Wall
Fence - Item Level 45
Item Details
Details
A picket wall designed to complement riviera residences. Mix and match at your own peril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1015 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
24
Cut Stone
24
Mahogany Lumber
24
Crystals
Fire Shard
20
Wind Shard
20
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
