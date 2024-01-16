Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Riviera Picket Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A picket wall designed to complement riviera residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
24
Item Icon
Cut Stone
24
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
24
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
20
Item Icon
Wind Shard
20
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

