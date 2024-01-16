Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera Mansion Wall (Stone)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A riviera stone wall designed exclusively for use with mansions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
12
Item Icon
Mortar
12
Item Icon
Granite
12
Item Icon
Cut Stone
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

