FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Riviera Cupboard
Furnishing - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden cupboard designed in the riviera style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Beeswax
3
Iron Ingot
3
Iron Rivets
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
28
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
100
Max Quality
380
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
