FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Riptide Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Enchanted Silver Ink
3
Faded Copy of Riptide
3
Blank Grade 1 Orchestrion Roll
3
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
