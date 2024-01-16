Riptide Orchestrion Roll

Destiny 2
Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Silver Ink
3
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Riptide
3
Item Icon
Blank Grade 1 Orchestrion Roll
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

