FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Enchanted Silver Ink
Reagent - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Ink fortified with silver sand to improve aetherial conductivity.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Silver Sand
1
Acidic Secretions
1
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
23
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
39
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
