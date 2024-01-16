Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Enchanted Silver Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Ink fortified with silver sand to improve aetherial conductivity.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Sand
1
Item Icon
Acidic Secretions
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

