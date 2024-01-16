Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Rinascita Necklace of Casting
Necklace - Item Level 610
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+128
Spell Speed
+117
Intelligence
+134
Direct Hit Rate
+82
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
610
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Rutilated Quartz
3
Endstone Aethersand
3
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Grade 7 Intelligence Alkahest
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
5060
Max Quality
12628
Characteristics
Required
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
