Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Reveler's Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Susano, the Lord of the Revel.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Kyanite
2
Item Icon
Halgai Mane
2
Item Icon
Gazelle Leather
2
Item Icon
Blade of Revelry
2
Item Icon
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Reveler Title Guide – Event Cards Seal
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi