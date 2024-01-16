Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Restaurant Showcase

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A cabinet filled with eerily realistic recreations of various dishes.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Beeswax
32
Item Icon
Dishware
32
Item Icon
Moon Gel
32
Item Icon
Showcase
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
32
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Growing Community of FFXIV Roleplaying Venues
Jocelyn Monahan
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams
New FFXIV 6.2 Tribal Quests Are With Omicron, Gathering For Robots
Mike Williams