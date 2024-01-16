Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Restaurant Showcase
Tabletop - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A cabinet filled with eerily realistic recreations of various dishes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Beeswax
32
Dishware
32
Moon Gel
32
Showcase
32
Crystals
Water Crystal
32
Lightning Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
