FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Replica Sky Pirate's Gloves of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Bloodhempen Yarn
2
Item Icon
Skysteel Leather
2
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

